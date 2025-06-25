There still might be a chance to bag a ticket to the Oasis Live '25 Tour... Oasis fans have another potential chance to bag a ticket to the hottest comeback tour of all time. SHARE SHARE Oasis fans might have another chance at bagging a ticket to the hottest show in town

Oasis promoters "may" have a "limited number of additional tickets" available for the sold-out Oasis Live '25 Tour.

For those who didn't bag a ticket to the most in-demand reunion tour of all time, this news will be music to fans' ears.

The tickets should be available "over the coming days", with Oasismynet members told to keep an eye on their inboxes.

A statement on the official Oasis X account read: "As the shows are getting closer, Oasis promoters may be able to release a very limited number of additional tickets for sale once final sight lines are checked and the production is fine tuned.

"These final production releases will happen over the coming days.

"If you are an Oasismynet member, keep an eye on your inbox for an email from your regular Oasismynet or Ticketmaster correspondence address.

"Please double check the email is from the correct account before following links or sharing any purchase information."

The tour kicks off on July 4 in Cardiff.