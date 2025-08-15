The top 5 K-pop B-sides of 2025 so far Contact Music has made a list of the best K-pop B-sides of 2025. SHARE SHARE JENNIE's track Handlebars featuring Dua Lipa has been chosen by Contact Music as one of the best K-pop B-sides released this year

As K-pop groups promote their title tracks with flashy performances and a never-ending stream of TikTok dances, it’s easy for their B-sides to silently fall through the cracks.

Though these side tracks have at times even outperformed the title tracks’ popularity, such as Blue Fame and Smart by LE SSERAFIM, they are usually only known to dedicated fans.

To give K-pop’s hidden gems some more love, Contact Music’s editors have selected the five best K-pop B-sides released this year so far.

1. Another Life by RIIZE

Another Life is a refreshing track from SM Entertainment’s boy group RIIZE. While the title track, Fly Up, for their first album, ODYSSEY, is a bouncy retro rock pop mix, Another Life’s slowed pace allows for the members to show off their powerful vocals.

The eclectic mix of electric guitar, booming drums and a soft piano melody make for a song that feels larger than life. As the song fully leans into its unique instrumentation with an incredible electric guitar solo, Another Life cements itself as one of the more sonically interesting B-sides to come out of K-pop this year.

2. Masterpiece by ATEEZ

If there’s one thing you can count on when it comes to ATEEZ, it’s that they’re going to deliver a song that gets the people moving. Following their summer anthem, Lemon Drop, which was chosen as the best K-pop comeback of the year so far, Masterpiece keeps the party vibes going.

This flirtatious track features a catchy chorus and smooth rap performances, making it an easy listen for when you want to get into that dancing mood.

3. Papillon by NMIXX

NMIXX’s Papillon is an absolute triumph for the JYP Entertainment girl group’s discography. It’s difficult to put the track into a single genre and that, perhaps, is what makes it an entertaining listen.

The mixture of electronic, pop, and hip-hop elements of the B-side paints a promising picture of NMIXX’s artistic evolution. Though some may argue their ambitious musical choices haven’t always quite hit the mark, such as their 2022 debut single, O.O, Papillon is proof of their risk-taking delivering impressive results.

4. Handlebars by JENNIE & Dua Lipa

JENNIE’s debut solo album Ruby brought the K-pop singer some of her biggest hits to date. The energetic like JENNIE is still inescapable on social media since its release. Fierce track ExtraL also had its own viral moment as fans latched onto the impressive rapping by Grammy-winning star Doechii.

Handlebars, however, has flown under the radar in comparison, despite its refreshingly soft vocal performance from JENNIE. The 29-year-old has solidified her spot as K-pop’s cool it girl with Blackpink’s signature girl-power anthems, but this pop track shows her impressive vocal versatility. The sweet and self-reflective love song, along with the vocal chemistry between JENNIE and Dua Lipa is a calming listen.

5. New by idntt

Despite only debuting earlier this week (11.08.25), MODHAUS’ boy group idntt (pronounced ‘identity’) has already dropped a K-pop B-side worthy of putting on repeat.

New showcases the group’s rapping skills with an old-school hip-hop vibe. Sounding like the musical embodiment of placing your hand out of a car window on a sultry summer’s day, the track introduces the group to the world as an effortlessly cool act.