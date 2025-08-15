K-pop group CIX to return with new EP, Go Chapter 1: Go Together

CIX are just weeks away from launching a new era with a brand-new EP.

By Lizzie Baker

Friday, August 15, 2025 8:11 AM

CIX are preparing to launch a new era with Go Chapter 1: Go Together
K-pop superstars CIX have announced their upcoming EP, Go Chapter 1: Go Together.

Set to drop on September 8, it will mark a bold new era for BX, Seunghun, Yonghee and Hyunsuk.

Known for their cinematic storytelling and sleek choreography, CIX are no strangers to concept-driven releases. With Go Chapter 1: Go Together, the group kicks off a fresh narrative arc that promises emotional depth, sonic evolution, and a renewed sense of unity. The title alone hints at themes of companionship and shared journeys - an apt metaphor for their growing global fandom.

While full track details remain under wraps, teasers suggest a dynamic mix of genres, from moody synth-pop to high-energy dance anthems.

CIX have begun rolling out concept photos and cryptic teaser clips across social media, showcasing a more mature, refined aesthetic.

The EP will follow January's Thunder Fever, their first release since Bae Jin-young’s departure from CIX a year ago.

The Thunder Fever jaunt followed, their fourth world tour overall.

It kicked off with two nights in Seoul in March, before heading across Europe and North America.

