Sheryl Crow tells aspiring songwriters to go to 'college of Taylor Swift'

Sheryl Crow has heaped praise on the songwriting talents of Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan, Olivia Rodrigo and Phoebe Bridgers.

Sheryl Crow says anyone who wants to learn the art of songwriting should go to the "college of Taylor Swift".

The Grammy winning rock star has hailed Taylor, Chappell Roan, Olivia Rodrigo and Phoebe Bridgers for their impressive "caliber of writing" and encouraged aspiring songwriters to study the 'Blank Space' hitmaker.

