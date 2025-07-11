Sam Ryder hints at new 'frontier soul' genre on upcoming album Sam Ryder claims that he has created the 'frontier soul' genre on his forthcoming second album as he launched Amazon Prime Day celebrations in London. SHARE SHARE Sam Ryder helped launch Amazon Prime Day

Sam Ryder believes he has invented a new genre with his new album.

The Space Man singer revealed that he has created the bold now 'frontier soul' genre after moving to the US to work on his second record - which is slated for release later this year.

Sam, 36, told the Daily Star newspaper: "I've just handed in the album - on my birthday actually.

"It feels like I've handed in my homework.

"It took about a year and a half to make, coupled with building a studio and moving to Nashville which was a real dream come true for me.

"Something I've dreamed of for a long time and I feel so honoured to make it happen."

Sam - who shot to fame in 2022 after finishing second for the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest - explained that his love of cowboy films was a major source of inspiration for his new music.

He said: "I tapped into some old influences and songs which have shaped the record and I'm so excited to share it with the world when the album drops.

"The whole vibe of the record is what I'm calling 'frontier soul' which encapsulates my love for old Western movies and sort of a desert sound, soul music."

Ryder's move enabled him to put old heartache behind him on his new song OH OK.

He said: "I wrote OH OK about a past heartbreak of mine but it pertains to anyone going through something similar.

"All of us try to make someone who used to be such an important part of our lives jealous when we move on, because we never really move on when we say we do."

Sam was speaking at the launch of Amazon Prime Day at Prime in a Box, a one-day immersive experience on London's Southbank - in which visitors have the chance to share the stage with him.

He was accompanied by former England footballer Jill Scott - who joined the celebration on site with a UEFA shootout in which guests can get the chance to score goals to win prizes.

The pop-up invites guests to step inside a giant Amazon box and explore the world of Prime - ranging from music to gaming, beauty, food and everyday essentials.

Prime Day runs until 11 July.