Sam Ryder announces biggest show to date at Wembley Arena Sam Ryder is set to play London's Wembley Arena in what marks his biggest headline concert to date. SHARE SHARE Sam Ryder is set to rock Wembley Arena this November

Sam Ryder admits it "still doesn't feel real" as he announces his biggest headline show to date at London’s Wembley Arena.

The 'Space Man' hitmaker - who came second in the 2022 'Eurovision Song Contest' with the hit song - will play the 12,500-capacity venue on November 6.

Sam said: “I saw my first ever gig at Wembley Arena, it was Sum 41 and I was crammed right in the back wondering if I’d ever get to jump around on stage like those legends. 22 years later, here we are, and it still doesn’t feel real! We’re stoked to put together an insane show for you, and so thankful that the road from that first gig led here.”

Tickets go on general sale on May 9 at 10am BST.

For more information on tickets, pre-sales and more, visit samryder.os.fan/.

The huge Wembley gig will follow Sam's debut at Glastonbury this June on the iconic Avalon Stage.

Sam will also embark on a North American tour next month, with shows in New York, Chicago, Toronto, Nashville, and Los Angeles.

The powerhouse vocalist returned in March with the track 'White Lies', co-written by Sam and Nick Lobel (Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus, Harry Styles).

Sam has embarked on a bold new era and opted to move away from major labels and has joined forces with the independent label Artist Theory.

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old singer recently revealed he would like to duet with Mickey Mouse.

The 35-year-old singer recently performed 'Viva La Musique' in front of the Sleeping Beauty castle during the launch of Disney Music Festival on behalf of the Make-A-Wish Foundation at Disneyland Paris, and revealed that he wants to take to the stage with the company's famous mascot.

He said: "It was amazing. Honestly, just to perform in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle – I mean, I just found out there’s a dragon sleeping underneath it! We probably woke her up because we were all buzzing. I’m just so stoked. It was a dream.

"It’s mad. I’ve lost count of how many shows I’ve played over the years, but I never thought I'd be singing in front of this iconic castle at Disneyland Paris with kids from Make-A-Wish. That’s one for the memory books — truly special..

"Dream duet?

"Probably Mickey Mouse. I was completely starstruck when he joined us at the end of the performance — the most starstruck I’ve ever been!"

The 'Tiny Riot' hitmaker helped mark the official launch of the Disney Music Festival - which is now running now until 7 September -and was timed to celebrate the annual World Wish Day.

Sam performed alongside Eve Wilson, aged 16, from the South Coast of England, who is undergoing treatment for a brain tumour, as well as nine-year-old Molly Townsend-Blazier, from Kent, who was diagnosed with lymphoblastic leukaemia on her sixth birthday.

Jax Morris, nine, from North Ayrshire, Scotland, was diagnosed at age two with a life-threatening blood disease and had to undergo through a bone marrow transplant, and was also on stage.

The quartet was completed by Habiba Konate Naim, aged 13, from Greater London, who has Williams Syndrome and underwent a life-saving kidney transplant.



