Lorde says Charli xcx's Brat gave her the courage to be vulnerable on her new album

Lorde says she was able to get vulnerable on her upcoming LP 'Virgin' thanks to Charli xcx's 'Brat'.

The New Zealand pop star recently returned with her first new music in four years, 'What Was That', the lead single from her forthcoming LP 'Virgin'.

Prior to then, she featured on the remix of Charli’s ‘Brat’ track ‘Girl, so Confusing’ and it gave her a “kick” to say the things she wants to say.

