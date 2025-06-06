WATCH: Rita Ora drops sizzling music video for Heat Rita Ora is back with the anthem of the summer in 'Heat'. SHARE SHARE Rita Ora sizzles in cheeky music video for playful new song Heat

Rita Ora has dropped her sizzling new song and music video for Heat.

To coincide with the pop star's performance at World Pride Music Festival in Washington, D.C. on Friday (06.06.25), Rita has set temperatures rising with the "cheeky" summery promo for hot tune.

Rita said: “Dropping “Heat” on the same day as my World Pride performance feels like the perfect

way to kick off summer — it’s such a special moment for me and for my fans who have supported

me over the years. I’m obsessed with this track, and honestly, I just wanted to have fun with it! It’s

bold, cheeky, and totally drenched in golden, feel-good energy. For me, it’s all about celebrating

freedom, joy, being unapologetically yourself and owning who you are!"

Rita first performed 'Heat' - which is co-written by pop star Troye Sivan - while supporting Kylie Minogue on the US leg of her 'Tension' tour.

Stream Heat here.



