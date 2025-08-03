Man dies after fall at Oasis' Wembley Stadium gig Oasis have released a statement after a man fell to his death at their Wembley gig. SHARE SHARE Noel and Liam Gallagher have released a statement on the death of a fan at their Wembley concert

Oasis feel "shocked and saddened" after a fan died at their concert on Saturday (02.08.25).

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that a man in his 40s fell to his death at Wembley Stadium in London during the gig.

A statement from the Metropolitan Police read: "A man - aged in his 40s - was found with injuries consistent with a fall. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene."

The police have encouraged people who witnessed the incident to come forward with information.

The statement continued: "The stadium was busy, and we believe it is likely a number of people witnessed the incident, or may knowingly or unknowingly have caught it on mobile phone video footage.

"If you have any information that could help us to confirm what happened, please call 101."

Oasis - who reunited earlier this summer, after brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher reconciled their differences - extended their condolences to the family and friends of the deceased man.

The band said in a statement: "Oasis would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person involved."

Wembley Stadium also released a statement, saying: "Our thoughts go out to his family, who have been informed and are being supported by specially trained police officers."

