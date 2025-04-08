Taylor Swift breaks record for biggest-selling new vinyl release of the decade Taylor Swift has made history by securing the highest-selling new vinyl release of the decade, further solidifying her status as a music powerhouse. SHARE SHARE Taylor Swift has broken a new record for the biggest-selling new vinyl of the past 10 years

Taylor Swift has made history again, this time for the biggest-selling new vinyl release of the decade.

The 35-year-old Grammy winner has once again proven her dominance in the music industry with ‘Midnights’ topping the vinyl charts.

The 2022 LP has sold an impressive 129,000 units out of the 6.7 million sold last year, surpassing all other new releases from the past 10 years, according to the Official Charts Company.

Swift’s vinyl success doesn’t stop there. Her 2023 album '1989 (Taylor’s Version)' and 2024’s 'The Tortured Poet’s Department' also secured spots in the Top 10, beating heavyweights Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles and late music icon David Bowie.

'Midnights' marked a bold return for Swift, with the superstar going in a synth-pop direction. The album explored themes of self-reflection, love, and the complexities of fame, with standout tracks 'Anti-Hero,' 'Bejeweled', and 'Lavender Haze' resonating deeply with fans worldwide.

Biggest-selling new vinyl releases of the past decade:

Midnights – Taylor Swift

The Tortured Poet’s Department – Taylor Swift

Harry’s House – Harry Styles

1989 (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift

Legacy – David Bowie

Fine Line – Harry Styles

Divide – Ed Sheeran

Blackstar – David Bowie

When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? – Billie Eilish

Currents – Tame Impala







