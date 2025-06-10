Taylor Swift obtains temporary retraining order against man who claimed she allegedly birthed his child Taylor Swift has obtained a temporary restraining order against a man who claimed he has a child with her and has allegedly made multiple visits to her home. SHARE SHARE Taylor Swift has obtained a temporary retraining order

Taylor Swift has obtained a temporary restraining order against a man who allegedly claimed he had a child with her.

The Cruel Summer singer declared she had been left fearing for the safety of herself and her loved ones after Brian Jason Wagner of Colorado allegedly visited her Los Angeles home multiple times over the last year and made a number of untrue statements about his connection to her.

Read the legal declaration HERE.