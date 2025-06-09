Taylor Swift's Reputation re-enters Top 5 of Billboard chart Taylor Swift's Reputation is climbing the Billboard 200 chart again, eight years after its release. SHARE SHARE Taylor Swift's Reputation is climbing the Billboard 200 chart again thanks to an influx of streams

Taylor Swift's Reputation album has re-entered the Top 5 of the Billboard 200 chart after she bought back her masters.

The pop megastar recently made a landmark $360 million deal to reclaim the rights to her original master recordings of her first six studio albums.

Since the, Swifties have been streaming the 2017 record like crazy, leading to a 1,184 per cent spike in sales in a week, per music data tracker Luminate.

The majority of sales are from streaming with an increase of 125 per cent, to 34.75 million on-demand streams.

The 14-time Grammy winner shared the news of the sale via a message posted to her official website.

She wrote: “I’m trying to gather my thoughts into something coherent, but right now my mind is just a slideshow."

Taylor added: “A flashback sequence of all the time I daydreamed about, wished for, and pined away for a chance to get to tell this news.

“I almost stopped thinking it could ever happen, after 20 years of having the carrot dangled and then yanked away. But that’s all in the past now. I’ve been bursting into tears of joy at random intervals ever since I found that this is really happening. I really get to say those words. All of the music I’ve ever made … now belongs… to me.”

The 35-year-old singer specified the rights she now owns include her music videos, concert films, unreleased tracks, album art and photography.

She also referred to the collection as encompassing “the memories, the magic, the madness, every single era, (her) entire life’s work."

In 2019, music executive Scooter Braun acquired the masters of Taylor’s early discography — Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989 and Reputation — for $300 million, a move the artist publicly criticised, claiming she was not given the opportunity to purchase them herself.

The rights were later sold to the investment firm Shamrock Capital.

Taylor began re-recording the albums under her own ownership after signing a deal with Universal Music Group and Republic Records in 2018 before doing her new ownership deal.