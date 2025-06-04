Travis Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift regaining control of her music Travis Kelce has celebrated Taylor Swift "finally" regaining control of her early albums after buying back the rights last week. SHARE SHARE Travis Kelce has praised Taylor Swift regaining the rights to her music

The 'Cruel Summer' hitmaker revealed on Friday (30.05.25) that she had regained the rights to all the songs from her early albums, ‘Taylor Swift’, ‘Fearless’, ‘Speak Now’, ‘Red’, ‘1989’ and ‘Reputation’, and her NFL player boyfriend has broken his silence on the news, offering her a "shout out" on his podcast.

In a teaser clip for Wednesday's (04.06.25) episode of 'New Heights' shared to X, Travis grinned and danced as his and brother Jason Kelce's guest, Shaquille O'Neal, played Taylor's 'I Knew You Were Trouble' on his phone speaker.

