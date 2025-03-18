Taylor Swift admits The Eras Tour was 'the most challenging thing' she's done as it wins iHeartRadio Music Award Taylor Swift dominated the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025 with her haul including Artist of the Year and Tour of the Century. SHARE SHARE Taylor Swift reflected on the 'challenges' of 'The Eras Tour' two years after she began the mammoth world tour

Taylor Swift admitted 'The Eras Tour' was the "most challenging thing" she's "ever done" as she accepted the Tour of the Century prize at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025.

The 35-year-old pop megastar was the big winner at the star-studded bash at Los Angeles' Dolby Theater on Monday night (17.03.25), scooping nine prizes in total, including Artist of the Year.

Swift wasn't in attendance, however, she reflected on her record-breaking tour via a video message that was aired at the ceremony and marked the two-year anniversary of the mammoth jaunt starting in Glendale, Arizona, on March 17, 2023.

Swift admitted the global trek – which broke the record as the highest-grossing tour of all time and spanned 149 shows in 51 cities - was “the most challenging thing” she’s ever done.

She began: "I really can’t tell you how much this means to me because I accept this on behalf of all my tour mates, my band, everyone who toured with us, our crew."

Swift continued: "People often say that sometimes the greatest challenges in life end up being something that you are so proud of or end up being the most gratifying feeling in the end if you can rise to the occasion. And this tour was absolutely the most challenging thing I’ve ever done in my life."

The 'Fortnight' hitmaker said that the support of her Swifties made it possible for her to "take on those challenges" and insisted it wouldn't have been possible without them.

She said: "It’s a three-and-a-half-hour show, more shows than I’ve ever done on a tour and it really was the most gratifying thing I’ve ever done. I think about that tour constantly. I’m so proud of it.

"And the only reason I was able to take on those challenges, among others, the ambition of the production, the length of the show, the amount of shows in all the different countries we played in, that’s all because of the fans."

Thanking her fans, she concluded: "You had the passion and the generosity to care about travelling to see us on tour in all these places all over the world.

"It blows my mind.

"I’m never gonna stop being grateful for it. And I appreciate it more than you know."

In the fan-voted categories, Swift won Favourite Surprise Guest for bringing out her Kansas City Chiefs player boyfriend Travis Kelce at Wembley Stadium.

The sportsman was dressed in a tuxedo as part of a sketch in between songs that saw Swift pretend to swoon before he lifted her to a couch.

The 'Shake It Off' hitmaker also won Favourite Tour Tradition for her surprise songs.

Meanwhile, SZA made history by becoming the first artist to win the R'n'B Artist of the Year prize three times, having previously collected the accolade in 2023 and 2024.

Billie Eilish's 'Hit Me Hard And Soft' was crowned Album of the Year.

Elsewhere, Lady Gaga received the Innovator Award and Mariah Carey was presented with the Icon Award.

Nelly received the iHeartRadio Landmark Award.





An abridged list of the winners:





Artist of the Year

Taylor Swift





Album of the Year

Hit Me Hard And Soft — Billie Eilish





Album of the Year (Pop)

The Tortured Poets Department — Taylor Swift





Album of the Year (Hip-Hop)

We Don’t Trust You — Future and Metro Boomin





Album of the Year (Country)

F-1 Trillion — Post Malone





Album of the Year (Alternative)

Clancy — Twenty One Pilots





Album of the Year (Rock)

From Zero — Linkin Park





Album of the Year (R'n'B)

Coming Home — Usher





Album of the Year (Dance)

Brat — Charli XCX





Album of the Year (Latin/Urban Album of the year)

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran — Shakira





Song of the Year

Beautiful Things- Benson Boone





Best Collaboration

Die With a Smile – Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars





Producer of the Year

Julian Bunetta





Songwriter of the Year

Amy Allen





Pop Song of the Year

“Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter





Pop Artist of the Year

Sabrina Carpenter





Best New Artist (Pop)

Teddy Swims





Country Song of the Year

“I Had Some Help”- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen





Country Artist of the Year

Jelly Roll





Best New Artist (Country)

Shaboozey





Hip-Hop Song of the Year

“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar





Hip-Hop Artist of the Year

GloRilla





Best New Artist (Hip-Hop)

BossMan Dlow





R'n'B Song of the Year

“Made for Me” – Muni Long





R'n'B Artist of the Year

SZA





Alternative Song of the Year

"Too Sweet" - Hozier





Alternative Artist of the Year

Green Day





Best New Artist (Alt and Rock)

Fontaines D.C.





Rock Song of the Year

“A Symptom of Being Human” – Shinedown





Rock Artist of the Year

Shinedown





Dance Song of the Year

“360” – Charli xcx





Dance Artist of the Year

David Guetta





K-pop Artist of the Year

ATEEZ





K-pop Song of the Year

"Who" - Jimin





Breakthrough Artist of the Year

Gracie Abrams





World Artist of the Year

Tyla





Favorite Surprise Guest

Taylor Swift bringing out Travis Kelce





Favorite Tour Tradition

Taylor Swift - Surprise songs



