Dirty Little Secret: All-American Rejects frontman Tyson Ritter joins OnlyFans

All-American Rejects frontman Tyson Ritter has joined OnlyFans.

The 'Dirty Little Secret' rocker, 41, has signed up to the adult entertainment platform to promote the group's music, including new single 'Easy Come Easy Go', which is out now, and has quipped that subscribers can expect "full-frontal rock and roll with all access".

He playfully told GQ: "We've always been a band who's got a tongue bursting through the cheek when it comes to our music.

"So why not, you know, do a little peen bursting through a zipper?"

On the "full-frontal rock and roll with all access" statement, he cryptically said: "I'll leave it to the vagueness of that statement to define itself."

Ritter has the full backing of his Rejects bandmates.

He told the publication: "The All-American Rejects are behind me doing it, and it's really nice to be supported by my band in this wild adventure of 2025 for us."

Touring musicians face significant financial challenges, especially emerging artists, with rising costs in transportation, accommodation, and logistics making it difficult to sustain profitable tours.

So the 'Swing, Swing' singer encourages new artists to join OnlyFans to help towards the costs.

He said: "I hope places like OnlyFans can drive young bands to saying, ‘Hey man, here we are. We want to be able to play shows.'

“‘If you like the music, give us a buck. And if there's 1,000 of you, that's one thousand bucks. And maybe we could rent a venue for a night, buy onto a show.’"

It's free to subscribe to the band's content. What exactly that will entail remains cryptic, as-of-yet, there is no full-frontal nudity.

The All-American Rejects star isn't the first musician to join OnlyFans.

British star Kate Nash to funded her tour through OnlyFans and has been massively vocal on the financial struggles facing the music industry, even inventing the slogan: "Butts for tour buses."