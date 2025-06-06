Yungblud announces biggest headline tour Yungblud will embark on his biggest UK and Ireland headline tour to date in April 2026. SHARE SHARE Yungblud is playing his biggest arena tour to date in April 2026

The Idols UK and Ireland Tour - in support of the rock star's upcoming album of the same name - will commence at Dublin’s 3Arena on April 15, will feature his biggest indoor headline show to date at London's The O2 arena on April 24.

The jaunt also takes in Leeds, Cardiff, Glasgow, Birmingham, and Manchester.

Fans can pre-order the album Idols before 10am BST on June 10 to register for pre-sale tickets, with general sale beginning on June 13 at 10am BST here.

Yungblud said on social media: “UK. It’s been two years! I’m so excited to announce our biggest shows yet.”

The Zombie singer - who got Hollywood actress Florence Pugh to star in the music video for his latest tune - is set to headline his second annual BludFest event at the Milton Keynes Bowl on June 21.





Yungblud is keeping ticket prices for the festival down at £65, and he recently opened up on how his friendship with The Cure's Robert Smith and Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan has been inspired by a desire to keep things affordable.

He told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "Me and Robert have such a mutual fire in us to be pioneers in making a change on ticket prices.

"We've become really close and, whenever we meet up or email, we try to make a difference in any way we can.

"Billy Corgan has become a good mate in changing how tickets operate too."

Yungblud - whose real name is Dominic Harrison - insisted his concern is his own "community", rather than keeping ticket prices hiked up simply because it's how the industry works now.

He added: "I was sick of being told, 'This is just the way things are' and have to accept that if that was how I'd have to live out my dreams.

"I have no interest in that. All I care about is my community. I hate the apple-for-teacher mentality that's ingrained in British culture.

"I can't be a**** with it."

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old star still has lofty goals for Bludfest, as he aims to transform it into a global touring festival taking inspiration from Ozzy Osbourne's Ozzfest.

He's already been speaking to venues in France and other countries, while he'd love 'Boys Don't Cry' singer Robert Smith to join the lineup one year.

He said: "It's going worldwide, and it's going to be wild. It's amazing what you can do if you shout a mad idea into the void and a load of people shout back.

"If The Cure can play it one day, that would be a dream, just unbelievable."

The Idols UK and Ireland Tour dates are as follows:

15.04.26 Dublin, 3Arena

17.04.26 Leeds, First Direct Arena

18.04.26 Cardiff, Utilita Arena

20.04.26 Glasgow, OVO Hydro

23.04.26 Birmingham, Utilita Arena

24.04.26 London, The O2

25.04.26 Manchester, AO Arena