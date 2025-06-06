Mötley Crüe rocker Tommy Lee and wife Brittany Furlan kiss and make up after catfishing scandal Brittany Furlan's catfishing scandal has brought her and Tommy Lee back together but there is still a lot of "healing" to do in their marriage SHARE SHARE Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan have reunited

Brittany Furlan's catfishing scandal has brought her and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee back together.

The 38-year-old actress revealed last month she had moved out of their marital home and into a hotel after confessing to having been catfished - where someone poses as someone else online - on Snapchat by an unidentified user pretending to be Falling In Reverse frontman Ronnie Radke.

However, she's admitted the temporary separation made her and the 62-year-old rocker realise how much they mean to one another.

Read the rest of the story HERE.