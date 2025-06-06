Don't Look Back In Anger: Mother Mother's Ryan Guldemond offers advice to Liam and Noel Gallagher on surviving a breakup Canadian rocker Ryan Guldemond has opened up about Mother Mother surviving a romantic breakup and how Liam and Noel Gallagher can take note. SHARE SHARE Mother Mother's Ryan Guldemond is 'sickeningly devoted' to keeping the band going

Mother Mother frontman Ryan Guldemond has said he's "sickeningly devoted" to keeping the band going - years after splitting from bandmate and former lover, Jasmin Parkin.

The Canadian rock band have released their new album Nostalgia to mark their 20th anniversary, and Ryan says he and keyboardist and vocalist Jasmin might have ended their romantic relationship, but they've been able to "weather the challenge" of being bandmates post-breakup, and are in it for the long haul.

Speaking exclusively to Contact Music, Ryan reflected on their romance: "Gosh, it was so long ago. We often joke how how weird it is to even fathom ourselves as lovers as the friendship has since, like quadrupled the amount of time we are together.

"But Jasmin is just the most angelic, lovely, pure person, and so she was able to weather the challenge of being bandmates post breakup, and I'm just sickeningly devoted to keeping this thing going."

The album features a love letter to Jasmin called ON AND ON (Song for Jasmin).

Comparing being in a band to being married, Ryan quipped: "It's like a polygamy, five people in a sexless marriage."

Asked to offer his advice to siblings Liam and Noel Gallagher, who were estranged for 15 years after Don't Look Back In Anger hitmakers Oasis split in 2009 following a backstage bust-up between the pair, but will reunite next month for their first tour in 16 years after burying the hatchet in 2024, he said: "I think, like anger is the inroad.to self-discovery, which is the birthplace of love. So once you figure out that's what your anger is to love, it makes it easier to to mend."

Looking to the next 20 years, Ryan - whose band have been streamed more than nine billion times - said: "I think, you know, we're all getting into like, middle age, right? And so I think maybe the nature of how we market and tour and present this project should mature. It should age alongside us. To some extent, there certainly has been, like, a lot of like youth culture in the last five years around the band, and that's been really reinvigorating for us.

"But at the same time, I think, you know, it's, it's organic and correct to mature alongside your music, and vice versa. So yeah, just more music, more touring. Who knows how it's going to look or sound, and then I have my own thing going on. I like to do a solo project, so hopefully there'll be more time to invest in that."

Mother Mother's album Nostalgia is out now on all major streaming services.