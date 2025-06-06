Bush get gnarly on new song The Land of Milk and Honey Bush want you to turn up the volume nice and loud on new song The Land of Milk and Honey. SHARE SHARE Bush get gnarly on new song The Land of Milk and Honey

Bush have released the stomping new song The Land of Milk and Honey from their forthcoming 10th studio album, I Beat Loneliness.

Gavin Rossdale and co examine "the illusion of freedom in a world ruled by power, obsession, and disconnection" on the razor-sharp rocker.

Rossdale commented: "The Land of Milk and Honey is a wild ride into the heart of the new record, I Beat Loneliness. It’s built to be played loud—to liberate and uplift. That’s the spirit behind it.”

The follow-up to 2022's The Art of Survival "delves deep into themes of isolation, mental health, and emotional endurance, offering a soundtrack for those fighting to find connection and meaning in an increasingly fractured world."

The album will be released on CD Digipak, Heavyweight Black 2LP Gatefold and on Digital on July 18. Pre-order here.

The 59-year-old rocker previously noted that although all Bush albums have "elements of struggle", they often come from a place of "believing in a better place".

Speaking to NME in 2020 about their album 'Kingdom', he noted: "Of all the records we've made, they all have elements of struggle, challenges and surmounting things. You go through different sounds and inspiration, but it's said that songwriters write the same song over and over again - they're different variations on one theme. I wonder if that's my thing; believing in a better place to be. It's weird how much it aligns with the zeitgeist."

Gavin added that he finds guitar music "liberating".

He said: "On the one hand, rock music is dead. On the other hand, rock bands still play to a lot of people. Sonically, I wanted to do something really wide and deep. If you play guitar music, it's so liberating to just play out riffs on big wide stages with very personal themes attached to them. Tuneless music is hard for me, so the alchemy of a melody with words that matter and the strength of each song what makes up the sound of the record."

Stream The Land of Milk and Honey now on all major platforms.








