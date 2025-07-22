WATCH: Drake reacts to fans chants of 'F*** KENDRICK' at Birmingham show Drake's fans called out Kendrick Lamar during his recent concert in the UK. SHARE SHARE Drake's fans didn't need any encouragement to slam Kendrick Lamar at his recent concert

Drake was entertained by fans' chants of "F*** KENDRICK!" at his Birmingham show amid his ongoing feud with Kendrick Lamar.

The hip-hop superstar brought his $ome $pecial $hows 4 UK tour with PARTYNEXTDOOR to the Utilita Arena this week, and gig-goers showed their support for Aubrey by calling out his arch-nemesis.

Drake reacted in a viral clip from the concert on Monday night (21.07.25): “I can’t say that I don’t agree…”

The chart-topper also used his time onstage to further tease his new album, Iceman.

He informed fans he is actively working on his ninth studio album.

The Hotline Bling hitmaker told the crowd: “I’m working on my album Iceman, we got a lot to talk about.”

So far, fans have heard the lead single, What Did I Miss?.

It marked his first solo release of 2025, following his and PARTYNEXTDOOR's Some Sexy Songs 4 U LP.

Drake began teasing the project with a livestream titled Iceman: Episode 1, which saw the rapper drive a truck around his home city of Toronto. He also appeared at an Iceman-themed warehouse, viewed old videos of himself, and performed What Did I Miss?.

Drake and Kendrick's war of words escalated last year, with the latter's shock verse on Future and Metro Boomin's track Like That. Then followed Not Like Us, on which he brands Drake a “certified pedophile (sic)”, an allegation he has denied.

His rival fired back on the tracks Push Ups and The Heart Part 6, the latter of which was a direct reaction to Not Like Us.

Kendrick took their feud all the way to the Super Bowl halftime show in February.

K Dot subtly took aim at his rival and performed a censored version of his record-breaking Drake diss track (Not Like Us) at the sporting spectacle and brought out SZA as a special guest to perform their hits All the Lights and Luther.

Drake also took legal action against their record label Universal Music Group (UMG) for defamation and allegedly using bots and pay-to-play schemes to boost Not Like Us.

He also accused Spotify of artificially inflating streams of the track, but later withdrew his legal petition against the UMG and Spotify.

Drake had only reached the stage of a pre-action filing, before deciding to withdraw.