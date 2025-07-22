Ticketless Oasis fans warned they'll be 'moved on' from Wembley Stadium Oasis fans without tickets for their Wembley shows have been advised not to turn up outside the venue. SHARE SHARE Wembley Stadium warns ticketless Oasis fans not to turn up outside venue

Ticketless Oasis fans have been warned they will be "moved on" if they turn up to Wembley Stadium.

The Britpop legends will bring the Oasis Live '25 Tour to the venue on Friday (25.07.25) and Saturday (27.07.25), before returning on July 30, August 2 and August 3, with two further dates on September 27 and 28.

The warning comes after scenes of disorder at Heaton Park in Manchester, where thousands of ticketless fans descended on a grassy slope now dubbed Gallagher Hill. The unofficial viewing spot became a viral sensation during the band’s five-night homecoming run, with crowds gathering to sing along, picnic, and catch glimpses of the stage screens from outside the perimeter fencing.

Initially tolerated, the gatherings soon spiralled into chaos. Some fans attempted to breach security fences, while others clashed in heated exchanges involving thrown bottles, camping chairs, and football chants. Manchester City Council responded by fencing off the area.

Despite the barriers, thousands continued to flock to Gallagher Hill. The council eventually issued a dispersal order and urged fans without tickets to stay away from the park altogether.

Now, Wembley Stadium is taking a firmer stance to avoid similar scenes. A spokesperson said: “To support with the safe entry and exit of everyone within the stadium, no one is allowed to stand outside any entrance or on the Olympic Steps at the front of the stadium. Non ticket holders will be moved on.”