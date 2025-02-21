Tate McRae was 'cheering and crying' at Chappell Roan's Grammys speech Tate McRae says Chappell Roan was right to call out the music industry on its lack of support for young artists. SHARE SHARE Tate McRae has applauded Chappell Roan for her Grammys speech calling for better support for young musicians

Tate McRae was "cheering and crying" at Chappell Roan's moving Grammys speech.

The 'Pink Pony Club' singer called on record labels to better support their artists when she picked up the Best New Artist accolade at this month's Grammy Awards.

Chappell demanded better pay and healthcare insurance and protection for artists, especially those new to the industry.

Now, her pop peer, Tate has shared her reaction to the empowering speech and agreed that many young artists feel the same way.

She told GQ: "I love Chappell for speaking out. When we were watching the Grammys, we were sitting here [at home] with all my friends, and we were cheering and crying – like, ‘Yeah, we do feel this way as artists.’ Sometimes you feel a little walked over, especially when you’re young and you don’t know any better. It can be a scary process – you’re just doing this because you love it and it’s a hobby, and then suddenly [it] turns into a job and [becomes] a lot more serious. I give props to her; she’s such a baller."

Elsewhere, Tate spoke about how she and her boyfriend, The Kid Laroi, coped collaborating on the track ‘I Know Love’ on her latest album, ‘So Close to What’, admitting it was “nerve-wracking”.

She said: “I’ve been a fan of him for a long time, so I would have wanted to do a record regardless, even if I wasn't dating him. But it was interesting. Being in front of someone and creating is nerve-wracking, even if it is someone as close as your boyfriend. I think there’s a line you want to maintain – how would you talk to your boyfriend about something with no filter, and how would you talk to your peer who you respect as an artist? There [are] two different modes. It’s just respecting the fact that this is their craft too.”

The ‘Greedy’ hitmaker also reacted to Drake name-dropping her on his new track ‘Small Town Fame’, admitting it was “cool”, but made her question why he sang about feeling like “Tate McRae”.

She said: “What was it – Thursday [last week]? I just got a text from my friends being like, ‘Oh my God, listen to 1.23 on this song.’ It was funny. I’ve never heard my name in a song before, [and] I’ve never met Drake. You also get a little nervous listening to it, like, ‘Oh my God, why am I being mentioned?’ But it was cool. I’m a fan of him.”