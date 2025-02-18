Chappell Roan shares previews of unreleased song The Giver via new phone number Chappell Roan has shared snippets of unreleased track 'The Giver' via a new phone number, suggesting the tune is about to get released. SHARE SHARE Chappell Roan is teasing the release of 'The Giver' with new snippets available via a dedicated phone number

Chappell Roan is seemingly teasing the imminent release of 'The Giver'.

The 'Good Luck, Babe!' hitmaker performed the country-tinged track to much acclaim when she made her debut as a musical guest on 'Saturday Night Live' in November.

The 26-year-old pop star has since directed fans to the phone number "620-468-8646"("620-HOT-TOGO") on her Instagram Story to share snippets of the track.

Upon dialling, the caller is given the option to press 1 to book a dentist appointment, press 2 to reach an attorney, press 3 to report a plumbing issue, and so on.

A preview of the track is then played.

Chappell previously vowed to release the song, which marks her first foray into country.

Speaking to Brandi Carlile at the Grammys Museum last year, she said of the track: “It’s country, and we played it on SNL. It will come out! It will come out; don’t worry. But that was so fun to write.

“I got to bring what I knew to the table, ’cause I’m a country girl. So I got to be like, ‘No, no, no, like, let me show you some country songs.'"

Meanwhile, Chappell recently called on record labels to better support their artists.

The 'Pink Pony Club' singer picked up the Best New Artist accolade at this month's Grammy Awards and used her acceptance speech to demand better pay and healthcare insurance and protection for artists, especially those new to the industry.

Speaking on stage at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena, she said: “I told myself if I ever won a Grammy and I got to stand up here in-front of the most powerful people in music, I would demand that labels and the industry profiting millions of dollars off artists would offer a liveable wage and healthcare, especially to developing artists.

"I got signed so young, I got signed as a minor. When I got dropped, I had zero job experience under my belt, and like most people, I had quite a difficult time finding a job in the pandemic and [could not] afford insurance.

“It was devastating to feel so committed to my art and feel so betrayed by the system and dehumanised.

“If my label had prioritised it, I could have been provided care for a company I was giving everything to. Record labels need to treat their artists as valuable employees with a livable wage and health insurance and protection.

“Labels, we got you, but do you got us?”