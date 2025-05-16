Morgan Wallen drops new album with Tate McRae and Post Malone collaborations Morgan Wallen's 'I'm The Problem' has landed in full and he definitely "had some help". SHARE SHARE Morgan Wallen has dropped his mammoth album 'I'm The Problem'

Morgan Wallen has released his epic 37-track album, 'I'm The Problem,' featuring Post Malone, Tate McRae and more.

The country superstar - who co-wrote 22 of the songs and worked with a whopping 49 songwriters - is his most vulnerable on the deeply personal collection.

He said: “A lot of the concepts and things we said were a little more difficult with this album.

“We were trying to dig deep on things and trying to find new angles. And I feel like we did that. I feel like there's a lot of stuff that I haven't said in this record, which I'm really, really proud of.”

The album features the second collaboration with Post Malone, 'I Ain't Comin' Back', following the success of 2024's 'I Had Some Help', which has amassed a whopping two billion streams worldwide.

Tate added her vocals to 'What I Want' and also received a songwriting credit.

Other featured artists include Eric Church, ERNEST and HARDY.

Tate actually faced a backlash for her collaboration with Morgan.

Ever since fans started speculating that Tate would appear on the album, there were some strong opinions on social media, with one person even calling her “MAGA Barbie”.

An X user commented: "tate mccrae collabing with Morgan Wallen she is the MAGA barbie y’all accused Addison [Rae] of being (sic)"

One wrote: "Come on Tate, you're better than this."

Another penned: "tate mcrae collabing with morgan wallen...... i’m actually so disappointed in her rn (sic)"

Morgan has come under fire a handful of times, including for his 2024 arrest for reckless endangerment after allegedly throwing a chair from a rooftop bar. He also faced cancellation in 2021 for using a racial slur, which resulted in his music being suspended from radio stations.

Further to this, he stormed off the stage during his appearance on ‘Saturday Night Live’ this March, and later insisted he was just ready to leave.

He later posted a photo of his private jet with the caption: "Get me to God's country.”

Some believe he was simply eager to return to his home in Tennessee, while others speculated that it could have been a politically motivated move.