Def Leppard announce third Las Vegas residency for 2026

Def Leppard will return to Las Vegas for a new residency in 2026.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers' third stint in Sin City will follow their previous runs in 2013 and 2019.

The legendary British rockers will take over The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for 12 dates throughout February 2026, between Feb. 3 and 28.

A Live Nation pre-sale starts on Thursday (24.07.25), at 10am. PT, with the code LIGHTS, while the general on-sale begins Friday, July (25.07.25), at 10am. PT via Ticketmaster.

Lead singer Joe Elliott shared his excitement about returning to the Strip: “Las Vegas has always been such a main attraction for Def Leppard. There’s no place on Earth where you can have the likes of Adele, U2, and The Eagles all playing sold-out shows on the same night! We’re really looking forward to coming back for our third Vegas residency, and to do a run at the iconic Colosseum at Caesars Palace is such an honor, given the giants that have blessed that stage!”

As well as currently being on tour in North America, the Pour Some Sugar On Me hitmakers are back in the homeland to headline Radio 2 in the Park in Essex on September 7.

Fans can expect new music, too.

Joe told Scott Mills on The Radio 2 Breakfast Show: "There are more UK shows in the pipeline for probably next year. There’s new music in the pipeline, yeah like I say, this band never stops."

Def Leppard – 2026 Las Vegas Residency Dates:

February

3rd – The Colosseum, Caesars Palace

5th – The Colosseum, Caesars Palace

7th – The Colosseum, Caesars Palace

10th – The Colosseum, Caesars Palace

12th – The Colosseum, Caesars Palace

14th – The Colosseum, Caesars Palace

17th – The Colosseum, Caesars Palace

19th – The Colosseum, Caesars Palace

21st – The Colosseum, Caesars Palace

24th – The Colosseum, Caesars Palace

26th – The Colosseum, Caesars Palace

28th – The Colosseum, Caesars Palace