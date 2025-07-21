New Blondie album featuring late drummer Clem Burke expected later this year Blondie will release a new album at the latter end of 2025. SHARE SHARE Blondie have a new album on the way later this year featuring late drummer Clem Burke

Blondie's guitarist Chris Stein has teased a new album is on the way later this year, featuring late drummer Clem Burke.

Sharing a picture of frontwoman Debbie Harry and producer, mixer and engineer John Congleton at the mixing desk, he shared on X: "John Congleton and DH. Next Blondie album should be around last quarter."

Asked if the late sticksman - who passed away in April, aged 70 - plays on the record and if they intend to tour, he replied: "Clem played the whole thing. Tour don't know."

Debbie heartbreakingly admitted she can't see herself performing with new wave legends Blondie without beloved bandmate Clem.

She Vanity Fair in June: “It’s sad that with Clem’s passing and without having Chris on stage, I can’t see myself being on stage as Blondie, even though I am the face of Blondie. But I’m proud of the music, and I would still like to do music.”





Clem died following "a private battle with cancer".

In a statement posted on Facebook, the band said at the time: "It is with profound sadness that we relay news of the passing of our beloved friend and bandmate Clem Burke following a private battle with cancer.

"Clem was not just a drummer; he was the heartbeat of Blondie. His talent, energy, and passion for music were unmatched, and his contributions to our sound and success are immeasurable. Beyond his musicianship, Clem was a source of inspiration both on and off the stage. His vibrant spirit, infectious enthusiasm and rock solid work ethic touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

"Clem’s influence extended far beyond Blondie. A self proclaimed “Rock and Roll survivalist”, he played and collaborated with numerous iconic artists, including Eurythmics, Ramones, Bob Dylan, Bob Geldof, Iggy Pop, Joan Jett, Chequered Past, The Fleshtones, The Romantics, Dramarama, The Adult Net, The Split Squad, The International Swingers, L.A.M.F., Empty Heart , Sl nky Vagabond, and even the Go-Go’s. His influence and contributions have spanned decades and genres, leaving an indelible mark on every project he was a part of. (sic)"

Sex Pistols star Glen Matlock - who has toured with the Heart of Glass hitmakers - plays bass on the upcoming album, which will be their first since 2017's Pollinator.