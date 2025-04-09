Sex Pistols and Frank Carter pay tribute to late Blondie drummer Clem Burke at Sydney concert Sex Pistols and Frank Carter dedicated their concert in Sydney this week to late Blondie drummer Clem Burke. SHARE SHARE Sex Pistols and Frank Carter dedicated their Sydney show to late Blondie drummer Clem Burke

The Sex Pistols and Frank Carter paid a touching tribute to Clem Burke at their concert this week.

The punk rock veterans and their new singer took to the stage in Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday (08.04.25) and dedicated their performance to the late Blondie drummer, who died of cancer on April 6, at the age of 70.

Carter — who has been performing lead vocal duties in the place of original frontman John Lydon — began the show by saying: “Very quickly I just want to take a moment to dedicate this show to an amazing man and a friend of the lads, Clem Burke, an incredible drummer who sadly passed away yesterday.

“Tonight is for Clem, and it’s for friendship, okay? Have fun.”

Burke’s bandmates — lead vocalist Debbie Harry and guitarist Chris Stein — shared the news in a statement on social media on Monday (07.04.25), which read: “Clem was not just a drummer; he was the heartbeat of Blondie. His talent, energy, and passion for music were unmatched, and his contributions to our sound and success are immeasurable.

“Beyond his musicianship, Clem was a source of inspiration both on and off the stage. His vibrant spirit, infectious enthusiasm and rock solid work ethic touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.”

The Sex Pistols consist of bassist Glen Matlock, guitarist Steve Jones, and drummer Paul Cook, all friends of Burke.

Matlock worked with Burke closely, after the bass player joined Blondie for their April 2022 UK and US tour and appeared on their 12th studio album.

The band’s tribute was one of many since the news of the sticksman's death. Nancy Sinatra, Joan Jett, and Johnny Marr are just a few musicians who showed their respect.

Burke had played with Blondie since 1975 and is widely credited as the glue of the band after the original bassist, Fred Smith, left. Burke, along with Harry and Stein, was one of the only members to appear on each of Blondie’s 11 LPs.

During Blondie’s hiatus from 1982 to 1997, Burke spent time with a number of other iconic rock acts. He temporarily performed with the Ramones and The Romantics, and also played alongside legends like Bob Dylan and Pete Townsend.







