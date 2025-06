James Blunt is 'happy' being a 'one-hit wonder' James Blunt is 'happy' being a 'one-hit wonder' SHARE SHARE James Blunt is 'happy' being a 'one-hit wonder'

James Blunt insists being a "one-hit wonder" is "healthy" for his ego.

The 'You're Beautiful' hitmaker became an overnight star following the release of the 2005 single from his debut album 'Back To Bedlam', and the 51-year-old pop veteran admits he is "happy" to be called a "one-hit wonder" as it means he doesn't get too big for his boots.

Our full report on the story can be found here.