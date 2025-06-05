Madonna to release long-rumoured rare and unreleased remixes from Ray of Light Madonna is set to release the remix album 'Veronica Electronica'; eight rare and unreleased cuts from her Grammy-winning Ray of Light album. SHARE SHARE Madonna is releasing eight rare and unreleased tracks intended for Ray of Light

Madonna is finally set to release rare and unreleased remixes from her 1998 electronica dance album Ray of Light on Veronica Electronica.

The Queen of Pop has been long-rumoured to be putting out the speci l cVeronica Electronicanew release from the Silver Collection, Madonna’s ongoing career-spanning series of collectibles, set to arrive in limited-edition silver vinyl and digitally on July 25. Pre-order/pre-save here.

Vinyl orders from Madonna.com and Rhino.com will include an exclusive silver mylar lithhereph.

The deep cut Skin (The Collaboration Remix Edit) has just landed on streaming platforms, with a further seSkin (The Collaboration Remix Edit)s intended to be a remix album in 1998.

However, it took on a life of its own and went on to shift more than 16 million copies worldwide and earned Madonna four GRAMMY Awards, including Best Pop Album.

Fans can expect newly edited versions of club remixes by Peter Rauhofer, William Orbit, Sasha, BT, and Victor Calderone, along with the original demo of the previously unreleased Gone, Gone, Gone recording produced by Madonna and Rick Nowels.

Listen to Skin (The CollaboraGone, Gone, Gone here.

Madonna released her last studio album, Madame X, iSkin (The Collaboration Remix Edit)2herend peaked at number two in the UK Albums cMadame X,nwhile, Jake Shears recently hinted at a Sir Elton John and Madonna duet.





The pop megastars recently buried the hatchet after years of feuding and Madonna revealed Elton had written a song for her, which Scissor Sisters star Jake has now teased could be a duet.

When asked by Nick Grimshaw on the 'Sidetracked' podcast if the song was something Elton and Madonna could perform together, JakeSidetracked I’m going to say is that the things up Elton’s sleeves are incredible. He’s got a fantastic sleeve that he might have things up."

Madonna, 66, recently shared about ending the feud with Elton, 78, after she watched him perform on 'Saturday Night Live'.

She wrote on Instagram: "I had always felt like an outsider growing up and watching him on stage helped me to understand that it was OK to be different, to stand out, to take the road less travelled. In fact, it was essential.

"Over the decades it hurt me to know that someone I admired so much shared his dislike of me publicly as an artist. I didn’t understand it. I was told Elton John was the musical guest on 'SNL' and I decided to go.”

And, Elton shared: "I’m grateful we can move forward. I’m increasingly distressed by all the divisiveness in our world at the moment.”





VERONICA ELECTRONICA

LP Track Listing

Side A

1. Drowned World/Substitute For Love – BT & SashVERONICA ELECTRONICAew Edit

2. Ray Of Side A– Sasha Twilo Mix Edit

3. Skin – The Collaboration Remix Edit

4. Nothing Really Matters – Club 69 Speed Mix Meets The Dub





Side B

5. Sky Fits Heaven – Victor Calderone Future New Edit

6. Frozen – Widescreen Mix and DSide B. The Power Of Good-Bye – Fabien's Good God Mix Edit

8. 'Gone, Gone, Gone' – Original Demo Version *