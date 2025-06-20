JERUB grapples with letting go on tender ballad Let It Go The sensational rising star JERUB is back with another brilliant ballad. SHARE SHARE JERUB has shared the tender ballad Let It Go

The Madonna-approved singer-songwriter has followed up moving single Deeper, which is taken from JERUB's upcoming mixtape,

He worked on the project with producer and songwriter Edd Holloway, who is known for his work with Lewis Capaldi and Tom Grennan.

Speaking of the track, JERUB said: “I wrote this from a place of quiet reckoning. We all go through times where we hold on to things we know deep down are no longer good for us - a version of ourselves we’ve outgrown, the fear of not being enough, disappointment or the pressure to meet expectations that were never really ours to begin with. Sometimes it's a relationship, but other times it's a mindset, a memory, or a narrative we keep repeating.”

He continued: “Let It Go is that inner conversation—the push and pull between wanting to move forward and not quite knowing how. The chorus, especially, is me talking to myself. Sometimes, you have to be the one to say the hard thing to your own heart. This song is for anyone who’s caught in that space—still searching, still hurting—but slowly learning that freedom doesn’t come from holding on. It comes from letting go.”





JERUB inked a deal with Elevate Music two years ago, and has already amassed more than 65 million streams.

He recently announced The Wonder Years Tour, kicking off on November 15 in Dublin, Ireland, before heading to Manchester, Nottingham, Glasgow, Birmingham, Bristol, London, Antwerp, Cologne, and Berlin.

In December, JERUB will play Milan, Zurich, Paris, and Amsterdam.

Speaking on the tour, JERUB said: “I can’t wait to head out on this UK and Europe tour - it’s the biggest one I’ve ever done. New music, new places, bigger rooms, and the chance to return to some of my favourite cities to play - it’s all a bit surreal to be honest. Live shows have always meant the most to me. That real life human connection, sharing these songs in the moment with the people who’ve been there for the journey. The Wonder Years Tour is about embracing the messy, complicated now. Maybe the Wonder Years are happening right now, in all their imperfect glory. Hopefully see you there, big love.”

The Nigerian-born, Nottingham-raised star is one to watch and already has the seal of approval of Madonna after lending his vocals to a new version of her song 'Living For Love' for songwriter Toby Gad's 2024 album 'PIANO DIARIES - THE HITS'.

Gad told Contact Music in a recent interview: "I sent it to Madonna, and she emailed back, 'What a fantastic voice.'"

Royal fans may also recall JERUB performing at King Charles' 'Coronation Concert' on BBC1 with Pete Tongs’ Heritage Orchestra in May 2023.

For ticket information for the tour, head to www.jerubmusic.com/live.

Stream Let It Go on all major streaming platforms here.





The Wonder Years Tour Dates:

November:

16th Nov - Dublin - The Grand Social

18th Nov - Manchester - Deaf Institute

19th Nov - Nottingham - The Rescue Rooms

21st Nov - Glasgow - SWG3 Poetry Club

22nd Nov - Birmingham - O2 Institute 3

24th Nov - Bristol - Exchange

25th Nov - London - Jazz Cafe

27th Nov - Antwerp - Trix

28th Nov - Cologne - YUCA

29th Nov - Berlin - Prachtwerk





December:

1st Dec - Milan - Arci Bellezza

2nd Dec - Zurich - X-TRA Musikcafe

3rd Dec - Paris - LE POP UP!

5th Dec - Amsterdam - Paradiso







