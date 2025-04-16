Madonna-approved rising soulful pop star JERUB shares powerful new song Deeper JERUB has released his moving new single 'Deeper' from his forthcoming mixtape. SHARE SHARE JERUB has released the raw, heartfelt tune 'Deeper' from his forthcoming mixtape

Rising soulful pop star JERUB is back with the moving new single, 'Deeper'.

The Nigerian-born, Nottingham-raised star is one to watch and already has the seal of approval of Madonna after lending his vocals to a new version of her song 'Living For Love' for songwriter Toby Gad's 2024 album 'PIANO DIARIES - THE HITS'.

Gad told Contact Music in a recent interview: "I sent it to Madonna, and she emailed back, 'What a fantastic voice.'"

The rousing tune, 'Deeper', showcases JERUB's vocal prowess.

The track is taken from JERUB's upcoming mixtape, which will arrive later this year, which he worked on with producer and songwriter Edd Holloway, who is known for his work with Lewis Capaldi and Tom Grennan.

The song started life as a voice note on JERUB's phone.

He said of the raw track: “Deeper is a song about showing up for someone, not just when things are good, but when they’re at their lowest. It’s about loving without conditions—through the mess, the doubt, the days when they don’t even feel worthy of it. I wrote this because that’s the kind of love I believe in, the kind I try to give. But honestly, it’s also the kind of love I want to receive.”

He added: “We all have moments when we feel like we’re too much, too broken, or too far gone. This song is a reminder that we’re not. That real love—whether from a friend, a partner, or anyone who truly sees us—doesn’t waver when things get heavy. It goes deeper."

JERUB inked a deal with Elevate Music two years ago, and has already amassed more than 65 million streams.

He also supported the likes of JP Cooper, Gavin James and Victor Ray on the road.

Royal fans may also recall JERUB performing at King Charles' 'Coronation Concert' on BBC1 with Pete Tongs’ Heritage Orchestra in May 2023.

Stream 'Deeper' now on all major streaming services.