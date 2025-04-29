Rising star JERUB announces The Wonder Years Tour JERUB is set to play London's famous Jazz Cafe as part of his 2025 'The Wonder Years Tour'. SHARE SHARE JERUB is embarking on his biggest headline tour to date

Rising star JERUB has announced 'The Wonder Years Tour'.

The Madonna-approved singer-songwriter will embark on his biggest ever UK and European headline tour, kicking off on November 15 in Dublin, Ireland, before heading to Manchester, Nottingham, Glasgow, Birmingham, Bristol, London, Antwerp, Cologne, and Berlin.

In December, JERUB will play Milan, Zurich, Paris, and Amsterdam.

Speaking on the tour, JERUB said: “I can’t wait to head out on this UK and Europe tour - it’s the biggest one I’ve ever done. New music, new places, bigger rooms, and the chance to return to some of my favourite cities to play - it’s all a bit surreal to be honest. Live shows have always meant the most to me. That real life human connection, sharing these songs in the moment with the people who’ve been there for the journey. The Wonder Years Tour is about embracing the messy, complicated now. Maybe the Wonder Years are happening right now, in all their imperfect glory. Hopefully see you there, big love.”

The Nigerian-born, Nottingham-raised star is one to watch and already has the seal of approval of Madonna after lending his vocals to a new version of her song 'Living For Love' for songwriter Toby Gad's 2024 album 'PIANO DIARIES - THE HITS'.

Gad told Contact Music in a recent interview: "I sent it to Madonna, and she emailed back, 'What a fantastic voice.'"

The singer recently released the moving single 'Deeper', which is taken from JERUB's upcoming mixtape, which will arrive later this year.

He worked on the project with producer and songwriter Edd Holloway, who is known for his work with Lewis Capaldi and Tom Grennan.

JERUB inked a deal with Elevate Music two years ago, and has already amassed more than 65 million streams.

He also supported the likes of JP Cooper, Gavin James and Victor Ray on the road.

Royal fans may also recall JERUB performing at King Charles' 'Coronation Concert' on BBC1 with Pete Tongs’ Heritage Orchestra in May 2023.

For ticket information, head to www.jerubmusic.com/live.





The Wonder Years Tour Dates:





November:

16th Nov - Dublin - The Grand Social

18th Nov - Manchester - Deaf Institute

19th Nov - Nottingham - The Rescue Rooms

21st Nov - Glasgow - SWG3 Poetry Club

22nd Nov - Birmingham - O2 Institute 3

24th Nov - Bristol - Exchange

25th Nov - London - Jazz Cafe

27th Nov - Antwerp - Trix

28th Nov - Cologne - YUCA

29th Nov - Berlin - Prachtwerk





December:





1st Dec - Milan - Arci Bellezza

2nd Dec - Zurich - X-TRA Musikcafe

3rd Dec - Paris - LE POP UP!

5th Dec - Amsterdam - Paradiso







