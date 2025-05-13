A limited series about Madonna in 'early stages of development' at Netflix A new limited series directed by Shawn Levy is said to be in the works at Netflix. SHARE SHARE A limited series about Madonna is said to be in the early stages at Netflix

A new limited series about Madonna is said to be in the "early stages of development" at Netflix.

'Deadpool and Wolverine' director Shawn Levy is on board to direct the project, details of which remain sparse.





The Queen of Pop has been working on a biopic called 'Who's That Girl' - a film about her life and career - and previously teased the idea of turning her biopic into a TV series. Though these two projects are thought to be separate.

The 66-year-old music legend has been working on the flick for around five years now, but admitted she was considering other options after going back and forth with "producers and agents".

She wrote on Instagram in November: "After struggling for days in LA, listening to producers and agents tell me why I couldn’t make my film — (I been working on it for 4 years!!!) downsize-down scale – think smaller – they say — I realised that everything in my life is going to be challenged.

"No easy rides for me. I guess I should be grateful.. It forces me to think outside the box. I did not have a normal life.

"I cannot make this in the normal way… Spending time with my creative friends was just the fuel I needed to keep going!

"We all agreed that we need to be even more fearless!!! Art = Survival. We cannot shrink and make ourselves smaller.

"If you want something badly enough in life - the whole universe will conspire to help you get it. Should I make the story of my life into a series or a feature film? Think before you answer!! (sic)"

The project had been shelved for a while having been scrapped in January 2023, but over the summer Madonna said the film was back in the works.

Back in 2022, she opened up on the work she was putting into the movie, insisting that "no one's going to tell her story but her".

She added to Variety at the time: "I have a very long script that is really hard for me to make shorter. I’ve been whittling away at it, but it’s like hacking off my limbs.”

The flick - which will be penned and directed by Madonna - was announced in 2020, and had actress Julia Garner in the starring role, with the 'Ozark' star still said to be on board for the project.

Writers Diablo Cody and Erin Cressida Wilson were also brought on to help the ‘Like A Virgin’ hitmaker with the script and screenplay.



