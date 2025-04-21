Madonna hails Self Esteem an 'incredible artist' after catching her live in London Madonna's Easter Weekend included seeing Self Esteem live in London. SHARE SHARE Madonna attended Self Esteem's sold-out theatre show in London on Easter Weekend

Madonna has hailed British artist Self Esteem an "incredible artist" after attending her concert in London this Easter.

The Queen of Pop was in the Big Smoke to catch the 38-year-old star - whose real name is Rebecca Lucy Taylor - perform at Duke of York's Theatre as part of her ‘A Complicated Woman Live’ series on Saturday (19.04.25).

The high-drama performance is divided into four acts - Exorcism, Stamina, Men (Messy), and Balance - and is a theatrical stage adaptation of Self Esteem's new album of the same name, out on April 25.

Days earlier, the 'Vogue' hitmaker attended Chelsea's game against Legia Warszawa and was joined by her 12-year-old twins Stella and Estere. Madonna also posted a snap with her son Rocco Ritchie, 24, and her toyboy Akeem Morris, 28.

She penned alongside a roundup of pictures from her weekend: "Easter weekend looked like…….. [two bunny emojis] Spending time with friends and family, Watching Chelsea lose to Legia Warszawa. and seeing an Incredible Artist named @selfesteemselfesteem perform!! (sic)"

Self Esteem is a massive Madonna fan and even wore a conical bra in the shape of Sheffield's Meadowhall shopping mall in ode to the 'Like A Virgin' hitmaker when she played Glastonbury in 2022.

Revealing Madonna's 1990 'Blonde Ambition Tour' as the style inspiration for her 'Prioritise Pleasure' shows, she told NME in 2021: “For the whole of this ‘Prioritise Pleasure’ era, the ‘Blonde Ambition’ tour is the blueprint.

“There will never be anything more perfect to me than mixing lingerie with menswear, and what that represents and makes me feel like."

Madonna has always other artists and gave JERUB the seal of approval after he recorded a version of her 'Rebel Heart' track 'Living For Love' for songwriter Toby Gad's 2024 album 'PIANO DIARIES - THE HITS'.

Gad told Contact Music in a recent interview: "I sent it to Madonna, and she emailed back, 'What a fantastic voice.'"