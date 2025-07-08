Stereophonics announce December 2025 UK arena tour Stereophonics are hitting the road later this year for a huge arena tour. SHARE SHARE Stereophonics are heading out on an arena tour this December

Stereophonics have announced a UK arena tour for December 2025, following a series of high-profile performances across the UK and Europe that saw them play to more than 500,000 fans.

The legendary Welsh rockers will headline nine shows across the country, including dates in Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, and London. The tour kicks off in Nottingham December 4, and wraps up at The O2 in London on December 18.

Tickets go on general sale Friday July 11 at 9.30am.

The news follows a standout performance at London’s Finsbury Park last Friday (04.07.25), where the band wowed a sold-out crowd with a career-spanning set, dazzling visuals and signature anthemic sound, and an epic headline set at the Isle of Wight Festival in June.

This week, they’ll return to Wales for two homecoming shows at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on July 11 and 12 —both of which have already sold out.

Kelly Jones and co recently released their 13th studio album, Make ‘em Laugh, Make ‘em Cry, Make ‘em Wait, which debuted at Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart. It marks their ninth chart-topping record.





Stereophonics – December 2025 UK Arena Tour Dates:

Dec 4 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Dec 6 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle

Dec 7 – Utilita Arena, Sheffield

Dec 9 – P&J Live, Aberdeen

Dec 10 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Dec 12 – Co-op Live, Manchester

Dec 13 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Dec 16 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Dec 18 – The O2, London



