David Bowie's Ziggy Stardust hairdo crowned Top Of The Mops

David Bowie's Ziggy Stardust hairdo has been crowned Top Of The Mops.

The late 'Starman' hitmaker - who died aged 69 in 2016 from liver cancer - stunned fans with his flame-haired, “androgynous alien” look for his fifth album 'Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars', and five decades later, it's still very much adored.

In a poll of 2,000 Brits, 19 per cent selected Ziggy's locks, beating 'Friends' star Jenifer Aniston's 'Rachel cut' (17 per cent), and Grace Jones's Geometric Flat Top as well as The Beatles' Mop Top style.

The Top 10 also included Amy Winehouse's Beehive (14 per cent) and Ariana Grande's High Ponytail (12 per cent).

Nearly half of those surveyed said they have used celebrities as inspiration for their haircuts.

Senior Research Consultant Claudia Crosse, from research and insights agency Perspectus Global, who were behind the study, commented: "Good hairdos really last in the memory - look at the popularity of David Bowie's cut, still making waves 50 years later."





Brits' Top 10 hairstyles





1. David Bowie - Ziggy Stardust

2. Jennifer Aniston - The Rachel

3. Grace Jones - Geometric Flat Top

4. The Beatles - Mop Top

5. Amy Winehouse - Beehive

6. Ariana Grande - High Ponytail

7. Veronica Lake - Vintage Waves

8. Shirley Temple - Tight Curls

9. Tina Turner - Mega Mullet Tease

10. Farrah Fawcett - Feathered Layers



