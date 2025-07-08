Iron Maiden bestowed with 50th anniversary coin by Royal Mint Iron Maiden fans can get their hands on a special 50th anniversary coin released by The Royal Mint. SHARE SHARE Iron Maiden have been honoured with a 50th anniversary coin by The Royal Mint

The Royal Mint has released a commemorative coin celebrating 50 years of Iron Maiden.

Following in the footsteps of music royalty Queen, Sir Elton John, and David Bowie, the heavy metal legends have been honoured with a special collectable designed by artist Albert 'Akirant' Quirantes, boasting Iron Maiden's famous mascot Eddie.

What's more, there are a number of hidden Easter eggs to hunt for within the design that die-hard fans will recognise.

Prices start at £18.50 for a brilliant uncirculated £5 denomination coin and £29.50 for a colour version.

However, a £200 denomination Iron Maiden gold coin has an eye-watering price tag of £6,940.

Rod Smallwood, Iron Maiden’s Manager, said: “Having Eddie on an official UK coin is a continuation of his incredible odyssey since we unearthed him back in 1980. We've been on stamps, beer bottles, plane tails and now legal tender! The detail Akirant has managed to pack into the design is superb - there are little nods to virtually every chapter of our journey as a band. We're truly honoured that The Royal Mint has chosen to commemorate 50 years of Iron Maiden in such a unique way."





Rebecca Morgan, Director of Commemorative Coin at The Royal Mint, commented: "Iron Maiden have been fearless pioneers in music, flying the flag for Britain around the globe for half a century. Their creative vision, powerful performances and dedicated following have earned them a place as one of Britain's most influential bands. This coin is the perfect fusion of metal on metal and we expect it will prove to be a collector's piece that's highly sought after by both numismatists and passionate rock fans alike."

Albert ‘Akirant’ Quirantes, designer of the Iron Maiden coin, added: "Designing the Iron Maiden coin has been one of the most thrilling projects of my career. As a lifelong fan of the band, and Derek Riggs’ original creations in the ‘80s, I wanted to capture not just their iconic imagery, but also the rebellious spirit that has defined their music for decades. I've hidden several references within the design that true fans will enjoy discovering, including subtle nods to classic album artwork and their most beloved songs. It's my tribute to a band that has influenced generations of music lovers all over the world, and I hope fans will spend time exploring every detail just as passionately as they've analysed the band's lyrics over the years."

For more information about the Iron Maiden commemorative coin and to view the full range, visit www.royalmint.com/ironmaiden.

Bruce Dickinson and co are currently on their 50th anniversary Run For Your Lives World Tour, head to www.ironmaiden.com/tour to see where they are playing next.

This article was originally published on BANG Premier.