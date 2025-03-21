12 Points to Sweden: Queen of Eurovision Loreen proves her reign is far from over with a spiritual awakening in London Swedish singer Loreen showed why she is a two-time winner of the Eurovision Song Contest by turning London's Eventim Apollo into a rave temple - blending mystical sounds with pulsating techno beats. SHARE SHARE Loreen performing at Hammersmith’s Eventim Apollo

If you’re a diehard fan of the Eurovision Song Contest like me, Loreen needs no introduction. The Swedish-Moroccan vocal powerhouse first took home the crown for Sweden with her unforgettable anthem ‘Euphoria’ in 2012 - a track that went on to dominate charts across Europe and etched its place in Eurovision history - and was the winner once again in 2023 with the haunting singe ‘Tattoo’.

Now, in 2025, the Eurovision queen herself is back on the road, with her UK and Ireland tour in full swing. Loreen is playing to packed venues, and on Wednesday night (19.03.25) she took the crowd at Eventim Apollo on a spiritual, pop, techno-fuelled odyssey.

The venue buzzed with anticipation as Loreen stepped onto the stage in her signature ethereal style. Within moments, the crowd was locked in a trance, as Loreen led them on a transcendent otherworldly musical journey.

Her set felt like a mystical voyage, fusing Berber-inspired undertones - a nod to her Moroccan roots - with futuristic, high-octane electronic beats. Euro dance and spirituality simultaneously meshed into one glorious audio-visual experience. The hypnotic flow of sound pulsed with pounding techno rhythms, transported the audience to a post-apocalyptic desert that was as meditative as it was electrifying.

Loreen wowed fans with her powerful vocals

Loreen’s vocal range was mesmerising, her voice effortlessly soaring through every note, echoing like a prayer, carrying both power and grace. It was music that reached into the soul and elevated the spirit. A spiritual awakening in real time delivered through sound. Her onstage presence was equally captivating. She was part ancient dancer, part futuristic cyborg, her dance moves reflecting the sounds that enveloped the room with flashing lights that cast a ghostly shadow of her silhouette.

The moment of the night come when Loreen’s explosive banger ‘Euphoria’ hit. The room erupted in unison as ‘Euphoria’ echoed though the speakers, shaking the entire venue to its core, transforming the Apollo into a rave temple. The crowd were entranced in a state of collective bliss, swept up in the overwhelming magic of the moment.

The visuals heightened the experience, plunging the room into a psychedelic dreamscape. It was a sensory overload that felt oddly tranquil, an uncanny balance between inner peace and outward euphoria.

Contact Music's Louisa Eagle had a front row view for Loreen

As the final notes of ‘Tattoo’ rang out, the nomad from the Atlas Mountains closed her set, leaving the audience in complete awe. With a fusion of ancient mysticism and futuristic electro, Loreen proved once again that she is timeless, unmatched and the undisputed queen.

Loreen’s UK & Ireland 2025 setlist in full:

Intro

Jupiter Drive

Gravity

Forever

Warning Signs

Hate the Way I Love You

Statements

I'm In It

Dreams

Coming Close

Euphoria

Is It Love

Tattoo