TWICE's Chaeyoung is going solo Chaeyoung is set to release her debut solo album. SHARE SHARE TWICE's Chaeyoung is the latest member of the K-pop girl group to go solo

TWICE's Chaeyoung is preparing her debut solo album.

The K-pop girl group - comprising Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu - are set to return with their fourth studio album in July.

And now, fans have confirmation that the 26-year-old singer and rapper is going solo.

Record label JYP Entertainment told Dispatch: “Chaeyoung will be debuting as a solo singer. She is currently preparing an album. The exact release date will be announced later.”

Chaeyoung is not the first member of the band to go solo, following in the footsteps of Nayeon, Jihyo and Tzuyu.

There's still no word on a release date or title for the girls' follow-up to 2021's Formula of Love: O+T=<3.

A recent X post teased: "TWICE 4TH FULL ALBUM

"INTRO: FOUR

"JUL 2025."

Prior to the album confirmation, TWICE shared a clip of them in matching blue outfits with the word "FOUR" on their mini skirts as an intense percussion plays. The video was titled INTRO: FOUR.

TWICE also announced a world tour, including shows in Asia and Australia, with North America and Europe dates to be confirmed.

Recently, TWICE joined Coldplay to perform their version of We Pray during Chris Martin and co's record-breaking stadium run in Seoul, South Korea.





Coldplay also duetted with Rosé on APT. at their recent show in South Korea. Watch it here.

The rock band brought the Music of the Spheres World Tour to Goyang Stadium in Goyang-si on April 22 - and they had a special treat in store for K-pop fans.

BLACKPINK star Rosé started performing her duet - usually with Bruno Mars - on her own as pink confetti filled the air.

It went down so well with the crowd, Chris, who performed the piano, requested they do it all over again.

He said: “Rosé, let’s do it again!”











