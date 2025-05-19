TWICE to release first album in four years in July TWICE will return with a brand-new album in July. SHARE SHARE TWICE will return with a brand-new album in July 2025

TWICE will return with their fourth studio album in July.

The K-pop girl group - comprising Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu - took to social media to tease the follow-up to 2021's 'Formula of Love: O+T=<3'.

No word yet on the album's title and exact release date.

Their X post read: "TWICE 4TH FULL ALBUM

"INTRO: FOUR

"JUL 2025."

Prior to the album confirmation, TWICE shared a clip of them in matching blue outfits with the word "FOUR" on their mini skirts as an intense percussion plays. The video was titled ‘INTRO: FOUR’.

Recently, TWICE joined Coldplay to perform their version of 'We Pray' during Chris Martin and co's record-breaking stadium run in Seoul, South Korea.

Coldplay also duetted with Rosé on 'APT.' at their recent show in South Korea. Watch it here.

The rock band brought the 'Music of the Spheres World Tour' to Goyang Stadium in Goyang-si on April 22 - and they had a special treat in store for K-pop fans.

BLACKPINK star Rosé started performing her duet - usually with Bruno Mars - on her own as pink confetti filled the air.

It went down so well with the crowd, Chris, who performed the piano, requested they do it all over again.

He said: “Rosé, let’s do it again!”