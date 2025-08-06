Machine Gun Kelly admits he's still baffled that Bob Dylan 'knows who I am' after working together Machine Gun Kelly admits he has no idea how he came to work with music hero Bob Dylan. SHARE SHARE Machine Gun Kelly is just as astounded as everyone else about his Bob Dylan team-up

Machine Gun Kelly admits he’s still baffled that Bob Dylan even knows his name after collaborating with the music legend.

The 35-year-old rocker feels like the 84-year-old icon is in on “some giant cosmic joke" after he agreed to narrate the trailer for MGK's new album, Lost Americana.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he said of working with the Like a Rolling Stone hitmaker: “Well, to be honest, I don’t want to mess my friendship up.

“To be honest, I have no idea how he even knows who I am to this day.

“And I’m pretty sure that if I say the wrong thing, I’ll mess it all up, so I’ll just shut up and accept whatever Bob Dylan throws my way.”





Dylan narrating the promo came after he stunned fans by sharing footage of MGK - whose real name is Colson Baker - on his Instagram in February,

He added: “Something’s going on in the stars where, like, good things keep happening… I don’t know how it keeps happening.

“Then Bob Dylan, who’s the king of just getting all the outside noise out and trusting what’s within stamps… I don’t know, I feel like he’s just in on some giant cosmic joke.”





In the clip, Dylan says of the collection: “It’s a sonic map of forgotten places, a tribute to the spirit of reinvention and a quest to reclaim the essence of American freedom.

“From the glow of neon diners to the rumble of the motorcycles, this is music that celebrates the beauty found in the in-between spaces. Where the past is reimagined, and the future is forged on your own terms.”

In the video, MGK is seen having fun with friends and hanging out in the mountains.

Earlier this year, Dylan shared a clip of MGK performing acoustically at Park Ave CDs store in Orlando, Florida.

The Rap Devil star then got to meet Dylan “all because of a video of me rapping in a music store 10 years ago."

Lost Americana is set to be released on August 8.