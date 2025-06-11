Machine Gun Kelly gets music legend to introduce his new album Machine Gun Kelly got music legend Bob Dylan to narrate a trailer for his next studio effort. SHARE SHARE Machine Gun Kelly tapped a music legend to introduce fans to his new album

Bob Dylan appears to have narrated the trailer for Machine Gun Kelly's forthcoming album, Lost Americana.

After the 84-year-old music legend surprised fans by sharing footage of the rap rocker, 35, on his Instagram in February, he's played a part in the unveiling of Colson Baker's first album since 2022's Mainstream Sellout.

In the clip, Dylan (as sources confirmed to Variety) says of the collection: “It’s a sonic map of forgotten places, a tribute to the spirit of reinvention and a quest to reclaim the essence of American freedom.

“From the glow of neon diners to the rumble of the motorcycles, this is music that celebrates the beauty found in the in-between spaces. Where the past is reimagined, and the future is forged on your own terms.”

