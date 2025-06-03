All we know so far: Could Timothée Chalamet be set to make an appearance at Glastonbury? Timothée Chalamet is rumoured to be making a secret appearance at Glastonbury to perform with a Bob Dylan tribute act. SHARE SHARE Timothée Chalamet is rumoured to be playing a secret set at Glastonbury

A Bob Dylan tribute act called Not Completely Unknown are playing Glastonbury this month, and teased a few surprises - could this mean 'A Complete Unknown' star Timothée Chalamet could be set to appear?

There were already whispers from The Sun that the Hollywood star, who portrayed music legend Dylan in the 2025 blockbuster, could be rumoured for a secret set at the world-famous music festival in England on June 28 on the Acoustic Stage.

Now, Not Completely Unknown's Sid Griffin has teased more of what to expect, adding fuel to the speculation with "a surprise or two" teased.

On his official website, he said: “I really hope all you Glastonbury Festival goers pop by the Acoustic Stage at 3pm on Saturday June 28th to hear and witness this very special tribute to a great man.

“Not Completely Unknown will feature some of Europe’s greatest singers performing songs by America’s leading voice of freedom. It is going to be a VERY emotional day for me as I am the Host and all I can say is you are in for a treat and a surprise or two.





“Bob, we are gonna do you proud. You have my word…

“We can guarantee you that if it’s pouring rain, we’ll keep you dry; if the sun is splitting the trees we’ll give you shade and on top of that, if that needs topping, we’ll get to hear a selection of songs from one of the best songwriters ever to have walked this planet."

The tribute act are due onstage at 3pm for an hour.

Chalamet - who was showered with praise for his portrayal of the 'Like a Rolling Stone' hitmaker in the flick - recently performed Dylan covers on 'Saturday Night Live'.



