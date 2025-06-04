Kneecap's Glastonbury set still set to be broadcast despite Hezbollah controversy and terror charge Kneecap fans will still be able to tune in and watch the band's performance at Glastonbury. SHARE SHARE Kneecap's Glastonbury set will still be broadcast by the BBC despite their controversial political statements

Glastonbury will broadcast Kneecap's performance despite the backlash and terror offense the band's is facing.

The Irish hip-hop trio are still set to play the West Holts stage at Worthy Farm on Saturday, June 28 at 4pm despite calls from MPs for them to be banned after London's Metropolitan Police accused them of "displaying a flag in support of proscribed organisation Hezbollah" at their O2 Forum Kentish Town gig in London in November 2024.

Band member Mo Chara was subsequently charged with a terror offense and is set to appear in court on June 18.

The BBC still intends to broadcast their performance as planned, but if any part of it doesn't meet their "editorial guidelines", it could potentially be cut.

A spokesperson at the BBC said: “As the broadcast partner, the BBC will be bringing audiences extensive music coverage from Glastonbury, with artists booked by the festival organisers.

“Whilst the BBC doesn’t ban artists, our plans will ensure that our programming will meet our editorial guidelines. Decisions about our broadcast output will be made in the lead-up to the festival.”

In a statement on Instagram regarding the charge, Kneecap wrote: "We deny this ‘offense’ and will vehemently defend ourselves.

“This is political policing. This is a carnival of distraction.

"14,000 babies are about to die of starvation in Gaza, with food sent by the world sitting on the other side of a wall, and once again the British establishment is focused on us.

“We are on the right side of history. You are not. We will fight you in court. We will win.”

Kneecap will still also headline 2000trees as planned as part of their summer schedule.

The annual festival in Cheltenham, UK confirmed they will remain co-headliners with PVRIS on the second day of the July 9-12 event.

Last month, the trio headlined London's Wide Awake Festival - which followed an intimate warm-up show at the 100 Club - and both events happened without any safety issues.