BLACKPINK star ROSÉ is 'beyond shocked and speechless' by her 8 MTV VMAs nominations

BLACKPINK star ROSÉ is "beyond shocked" and "speechless" over her eight MTV Video Music Awards nominations.

The K-pop star is in contention for Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Pop, Best Direction, Best Art Direction and Best Visual Effects for mega-hit APT. featuring Bruno Mars, as well as Best K-pop for Toxic Til the End from her solo LP Rosie.

The elated star reacted on her Instagram Stories: "So I've just heard that I've received eight VMA nominations.

"I am beyond shocked and I just don't know what to say. I'm absolutely speechless! This is a crazy day! Whoa! It's really, really wild! What's happening?!"

In the Best K-pop category, ROSÉ will fend off competition from her BLACKPINK bandmates, with JENNIE's like JENNIE, JISOO's earthquake and LISA's Doja Cat and RAYE collaboration Born Again receiving nods.





Lady Gaga leads the nominations, having scored an impressive 12 nods.

It marks the third time the pop idol has topped the nominations list - a feat no other artist has matched in VMA history.

Gaga’s strong showing is followed closely by Bruno Mars, who earned 11 nominations, and Kendrick Lamar with 10.

Sabrina Carpenter also has eight nominations, including in major categories like Best Pop and Artist of the Year. They’re joined by Ariana Grande and The Weeknd, who both picked up seven nods.

Elsewhere, Billie Eilish earned six nominations, while Charli XCX is up for five, including Best Collaboration and Video of the Year.

A number of major artists landed four nominations apiece, including Bad Bunny, Doechii, Ed Sheeran, Jelly Roll, Miley Cyrus and Tate McRae.

There are two new categories this year for Best Country and Best Pop Artist.

Artist of the Year will be a battle between Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Lamar, Gaga, Morgan Wallen, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd. Up for Best New Artist are Alex Warren, Ella Langley, Gigi Perez, Lola Young, Sombr and The Marías.

Bad Bunny (Debí Tirar Más Fotos), Kendrick Lamar (GNX), Lady Gaga (Mayhem), Morgan Wallen (I’m the Problem), Sabrina Carpenter (Short n’ Sweet), and The Weeknd (Hurry Up Tomorrow) will contend for Best Album.

The winners will be announced during a star-studded bash on Sunday, September 7, at the UBS Arena in New York City. For the first time, CBS will simulcast the awards live alongside MTV, while Paramount+ will also stream the show for viewers around the world.

Voting is now open via MTV’s official website.