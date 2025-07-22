Metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has died aged 76 Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne is dead at the age of 76, just weeks after his final gig with the band. SHARE SHARE Ozzy Osbourne has died aged 76

Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne is dead.

The legendary rocker – who has been battling Parkinson’s disease since 2003 - has died at the age of 76.

Ozzy’s wife Sharon released a statement on Tuesday (22.07.25), saying: "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning.

"He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.

"Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis."





Speaking about his diagnosis on Good Morning America, Sharon said: "It's Parkin 2 which is a form of Parkinson's. There are so many different types of Parkinson's.

"It's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination but it does affect the nerves in your body. It's like you'll have a good day, then a good day and then a really bad day."

Ozzy added: "A year ago I was in a terrible state. I'm on a host of medication, mainly for the surgery. I've got numbness down this arm and my legs are going cold. I don't know if it's the Parkinson's or what. That's the problem."

During an episode of The Osbournes Podcast last year, Ozzy revealed that the many spinal surgeries he had for his Parkinson’s disease were taking a toll.

He said: “Tomorrow I have my final surgery on my neck. Which it is gonna be the final surgery because I can't do it anymore. Regardless of the way it ends up after tomorrow, I'm not doing it anymore. I can't."

“My feet feel like I've got bricks tied to them when I'm walking,” he admitted. “I walked upstairs today and downstairs for the first time in a while, and my feet feel like I've got diving boots on when I'm walking. I think it's the nerves… Then I was thinking, maybe I just need to get up off my ass and walk around the block a few times."

Ozzy’s death comes just a few weeks after he reunited with his Black Sabbath bandmates Geezer Butler, Tony Iommi and Bill Ward for their final gig in Birmingham, England.