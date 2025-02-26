Drake to reschedule Australia and New Zealand tour dates due to ‘scheduling conflict’ Drake has cancelled the remaining four shows on his 14-stop tour of Australia and New Zealand, due to “a scheduling conflict". SHARE SHARE Drake postpones the remaining four shows on his 14-stop tour of Australia and New Zealand due to 'a scheduling conflict'.

The 'Nice For What' hitmaker was supposed to bring his ‘Anita Max Win’ tour to Brisbane on March 4 and Sydney on March 7, as well as Auckland, New Zealand, on March 15 and 16, however, these dates were cancelled this week.

New dates are being worked out and there is the promise of some additional dates, too.

A representative for Drake confirmed in a statement to Rolling Stone Australia: “We are actively working on rescheduling these dates along with adding some additional shows.

“All tickets for the affected shows will remain valid for the new dates. Refunds will be available for those who prefer, but please note that as these shows are sold out, any refunded tickets will be released for sale.

"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience. Drake and the entire team have had an incredible time doing these shows and are excited to return soon.

“We look forward to sharing the rescheduled dates with you as soon as possible."

Drake’s Australia and New Zealand tour — his first tour in the area in eight years — began on February 9, in Melbourne.

At his Australian shows so far, Drake has received attention for doling out exorbitant sums of cash to fans, who have been holding signs requesting money from the singer.

On February 19, in Sydney, Drake gave $20,000 to a fan asking him to play a game of rock-paper-scissors so he could buy his dad a "birthday car”. He also gave a whopping $30,000 to a woman holding up a sign saying she was pregnant.

The start of his AU/NZ tour coincided with his rap rival Kendrick Lamar’s performance at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show.

Drake surprise released a joint album with PartyNextDoor, ‘$ome $exy $ongs 4 U’, on February 14, which knocked Lamar's album ‘GNX’ off the top of the US' Billboard 200 chart.



