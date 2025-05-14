'I'm a Barb': Jenna Ortega is a massive Nicki Minaj fan Jenna Ortega has revealed herself to be a huge fan of Nicki Minaj after recently hinting she could secretly make music. SHARE SHARE Jenna Ortega is a massive fan of Nicki Minaj

Jenna Ortega has revealed herself to be a major Nicki Minaj fan (Barb).

The 'Wednesday' star loves the rap legend's music and loves listening to her on a "quiet day".

In an interview with Complex, she said: “I’m a Barb. I love her verse on ‘I B On Dat,’ honestly. It goes back and forth. I love ‘Chun-Li,’ I love Roman’s old stuff. I don’t know, it’s hard, but love her. Every once in a while on a quiet day, you need…”

The 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' hitmaker recently filmed herself rapping along to Nicki's verse on 'Monster', the 2010 Kanye West track, which also featured Jay-Z, Rick Ross, and Bon Iver.

Jenna was on her way to the Met Gala in New York City on May 5, and having the finishing touches done to her look by Olivier Rousteing for Balmain.

Meanwhile, Jenna recently teased that she could secretly release music.

The 'Death of a Unicorn' actress doesn't think she has the "strength" to be a musician but in order to satisfy that part of her creative side, she'd like to make records under an alias.

Speaking to her 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' co-star The Weeknd for V magazine, she said: "I used to always think that I have thick skin, but the reason why I do what I do is because I’m sensitive. I don’t think that I have the strength to participate in the music industry.

" I do think if I ever did make music, it would be under an alias, and I wouldn’t talk about it. I wouldn’t acknowledge it, and it would just be for me.

"I would love to compose. I need to learn how to play the piano. It’s killing me that I don’t already, but it’s such an important part of a film, and it makes or breaks a premise and a story.

"I don’t know if it’s because I grew up in a crowded household, or my brain feels crowded, or what it is, but I just love sound. Silence, I’m not as big of a fan of.

"So I would love to venture into that realm. Even if I didn’t release anything, or I didn’t score a film that I directed."







