The Weeknd teases 'Ferris wheel Takeover' at Coachella The Weeknd is planning a takeover of the Ferris wheel at Coachella - amid his promotion trail for his upcoming movie, 'Hurry Up Tomorrow'.

The 'Wake Me Up' singer - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - is currently promoting his upcoming psychological thriller film, 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' - which shares a name with his hit album of the same name - and Friday (18.04.25) to Sunday (19.04.25), there will be a mystery takeover at the California festival.

Alongside a poster for the film with an upside down Ferris wheel, he teased on Instagram: "SEE YOU IN THE DESERT @coachella."

Set for release on May 16, the cast includes Abel, Jenna Ortega, Barry Keoghan, and Gabby Barrett.

It will mark Abel's feature film acting debut, having previously made a brief appearance as himself in 2019's 'Uncut Gems' and starred in the controversial HBO television series 'The Idol'.

The film is being directed and edited by Trey Edward Shults, who helmed the 2017 horror 'It Comes At Night'.

The plot read: "A musician plagued by insomnia is pulled into an odyssey with a stranger who begins to unravel the very core of his existence."

Meanwhile, The Weeknd recently addressed why he could soon walk away from his stage name and move on to a new phase of his career.

The 'Can't Feel My Face' hitmaker told Variety: "It’s a headspace I’ve gotta get into that I just don’t have any more desire for. I feel like it comes with so much … You have a persona, but then you have the competition of it all. It becomes this rat race: more accolades, more success, more shows, more albums, more awards and more number ones. It never ends until you end it."

The singer has no intention of actually walking away from the music business - but he feels he's already "mastered” The Weeknd’s persona.

He reflected: "I don’t think I can stop doing that. But everything needs to feel like a challenge. And for me right now, the Weeknd, whatever that is, it’s been mastered. No one’s gonna do the Weeknd better than me, and I’m not gonna do it better than what it is right now.

"I think I’ve overcome every challenge as this persona, and that’s why I’m really excited about this film, because I love this challenge. But I just want to know what comes after. I want to know what tomorrow looks like."