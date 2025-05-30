Kneecap will still headline 2000trees despite recent controversy Kneecap will still headline 2000trees despite recent controversy SHARE SHARE Kneecap will still headline 2000trees as planned.

The Irish rap group have come under fire in recent weeks after a string of controversies, but the annual festival in Cheltenham, UK have confirmed they will remain co-headliners with PVRIS on the second day of the July 9-12 event.

Our full report on the other shows that have cancelled Kneecap performances and the announcement surrounding 2000trees can be found here.